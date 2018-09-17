‘Saturday Night Live’ Taps Adam Driver, Kanye West for Premiere

Adam Driver and Kanye West will lead off Saturday Night Live’s 44th season as its host and musical guest when it premieres on September 29th. The show announced the news via a tweet on Monday showing the celebrities’ names pinned to a corkboard. It will be Driver’s second time hosting and West’s seventh appearance as a musical guest on the show.

Earlier this year, Driver appeared in BlacKkKlansman as a Jewish cop who posed as a white supremacist that his black partner had invented to infiltrate a Colorado Springs chapter of the KKK. He also appeared as Toby in Terry Gilliam’s long-in-the-works The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, which premiered at Cannes this year and has yet to get a wide release. But he’s perhaps best known for his stint on HBO’s long-running series Girls as Lena Dunham’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Adam Sackler, and as the Star Wars villain Kylo Ren. A new installment of Star Wars, Episode IX, is due next year.

Earlier this year, West put out his eighth studio full-length, Ye, which made it to Number One on the Billboard chart and has been certified gold despite inflaming his fanbase by suggesting that slavery was a “choice” and throwing his support behind President Trump. He has since offered an apology for the former.