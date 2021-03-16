Bigfoot Legends, Pot Farming and Murder Collide in New ‘Sasquatch’ Trailer

Hulu has released the trailer for Sasquatch, a three-part documentary series that explores a series of murder investigations in Northern California, which have been linked to both the area’s cannabis farming and its local Bigfoot legends. It premieres April 20th on the streaming platform.

The series was inspired by the work of investigative journalist David Holthouse, who is heavily featured in Sasquatch as both an interview subject and interviewer. In 1993, Holthouse visited the infamous “Emerald Triangle” in Northern California — home to some of the most renowned cannabis growers in the world — and encountered a story involving three men on a farm who were torn limb-from-limb, in what was believed by some local residents to be a Bigfoot attack.

Sasquatch follows Holthouse as he revisits the area 25 years later and attempts to piece together and contextualize the case. In addition to interviewing Bigfoot conspiracy theorists and tracing the history of alleged Sasquatch sightings, the documentary explores the local cannabis industry since the Sixties, and how it’s been linked to the high rate of missing person cases in the area for decades.

Sasquatch is directed by Joshua Rofé (Lorena, Swift Current) and executive produced by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn of Duplass Brothers Productions (Wild Wild Country, Evil Genius).