Sarah Silverman to Host ‘Stupid Pet Tricks’ Series Based on Classic Letterman Segment

David Letterman will adapt his classic Late Night/Late Show segment, “Stupid Pet Tricks,” into a new comedy-variety series hosted by Sarah Silverman.

The 10-episode, half-hour series got the green light from TBS, and production is set to begin in Los Angeles later this year. Letterman introduced “Stupid Pet Tricks” when he was still hosting Late Night on NBC, then took it over to CBS when he launched The Late Show.

Like the original segments, the new Stupid Pet Tricks show will center around pets performing silly and impressively unimpressive feats. Episodes will be fleshed out with comedic bits, games, and surprise celebrity guests. While Letterman always noted during the original bits that “Stupid Pet Tricks” was not a competition (“Please, no wagering,” was his familiar refrain), the new series will find pets and their parents competing for the “Stupidest Trick of the Week” crown.

“The rule in show business is, ‘never work with animals or children’ but I choose to work with David Letterman anyway,’” Silverman cracked in a statement.

Jay Blumenfileld, one of the show’s producers added, “This is a dream project. To be able to take one of our favorite late-night segments ever, watch Sarah Silverman infuse it with originality and new life, and then go make it for TBS, doesn’t get better than this.”