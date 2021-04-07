Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillips Revive ’90s Girl Group in ‘Girls5Eva’ Trailer

Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming series Girls5Eva, which stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillips, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Paula Pell as a washed up ’90s girl group trying to kick things off again.

The eight-episode series, created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey, premieres May 6th. The trailer reveals four former members of a ‘90s girl group coming back together 20 years later with the vision of relaunching their career, this time in a more empowering way.

“The messages in our songs are bad!” Bareilles’ character Dawn says in the clip after a flashback of the band’s old songs. “I’m gonna write us a hit, an anthem to things that aren’t perfect but are still great.”

Bareilles shared a poster for the series on Instagram, writing that she would “never stop thanking the Universe” for the show. She called it “the most fun I have had while jumping off a cliff—it is heart-full, hilarious, and full of wardrobe changes, cameos, hysterical music, and LADIES. my favorite things.”

Last fall, Bareilles released More Love – Songs From Little Voice Season One, a surprise album that showcased her contributions to Apple TV Plus series Little Voice. She will perform alongside Alanis Morissette, Black Pumas, Dawes and more as part of upcoming virtual charity concert, Set Break, which aims to bring awareness to mental health issues in the music industry. The concert will air April 10th on the Relix Channel on Twitch.