Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to Host 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg have been tapped to host the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, which will broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on January 6th via NBC, Variety reports. Oh and Samberg previously teamed to host the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” NBC Entertainment co-chairmen Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks said in a statement. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable, fun-filled night.”

Chosen by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes are awarded in both television and film categories and signifies the first major ceremony of Hollywood’s awards season. Hosted by Kevin Hart, the Academy Awards ceremony follows on February 24th.

The newly named hosts have themselves been Golden Globe recipients. Oh, who starred in and won a Golden Globe in 2006 for her longtime supporting role in Grey’s Anatomy, currently stars in and serves as executive producer of BBC America’s Killing Eve. Former Saturday Night Live cast member Samberg earned two Golden Globes – one for performance by an actor and one as a producer – for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which also won for best television series, musical or comedy. The series, which was canceled by Fox, returns for its sixth season on January 10th via new network NBC.