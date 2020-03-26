Watch Samantha Bee Report on COVID-19 From the Woods on ‘Full Frontal’

Samantha Bee has brought Full Frontal home during the coronavirus pandemic, filming a new episode of the late night show in the forest behind her house.

“I’m in the woods right now, both metaphorically and literally,” Bee said to open the show. “To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 I’m now shooting the show with a safe, minimal crew of my husband and the creatures of the forest.”

“As surreal as it seems, the coronavirus pandemic has changed how most of us live our lives,” Bee continued. “With millions in isolation and hundreds of thousands infected now is the time to put aside our differences and come together.” She added, showing a clip of spring breakers in Florida, “Well, not come together like these idiots.”

Bee also addressed the impact on the economy and people’s jobs, the cancelation of concerts and music festivals, and the shortage of COVID-19 tests. “I don’t know if you’ve heard but those tests are kind of hard to come by right now,” she said. “You have to be, like, 25 percent famous to get tested. It’s the new getting verified on Twitter.”

In the episode, Bee also interviewed an ER surgeon about what it’s like being on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic and aired a segment with correspondent Amy Hoggart where she interviewed a group of furries at a convention earlier this year.



