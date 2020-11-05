 Samantha Bee Put 'Wayne's World' Spin on Possible 2020 Election - Rolling Stone
Samantha Bee Put ‘Wayne’s World’ Spin on Possible 2020 Election Endings

Juliana Hatfield serves as basement band in Full Frontal sketch

Samantha Bee put a Wayne’s World spin on Election Day with a sketch that — emulating Mike Myers’ Saturday Night Live character — imagined the many alternate endings of the presidential race.

With Juliana Hatfield serving as the basement band, Bee’s Wayne Campbell first receives the worst possible news regarding the 2020 election — Trump won in a landslide, the GOP overtook the Senate and the House, a massive earthquake destroys America — before opting for a different conclusion.

“Wait! Can’t do this ending, it’s too sad. Let’s do the mystery one,” Bee says. She and her friends are then teleported to a murder mystery scenario before then announcing they’ll instead choose the “happy Biden ending.”

In this ending to the 2020 election, Joe Biden wins the presidency, Donald Trump takes the loss uncontested, a vaccine is immediately found, and Lindsey Graham is devoured by a giant Venus flytrap.

At the end of the sketch of things the 2020 election taught them, Bee admits of Wayne’s World, “I’ve learned I could pretend to understand a movie I’ve never seen because when I went with my grandma in 1992, she hated it so much she made us walk out of the theater.”

