Samantha Bee Highlights Crucial Down Ballot Senate Races That Could Flip Chamber

On Full Frontal Wednesday, September 16th, Samantha Bee broke down a handful of down ballot Senate races across the country that could be key to the Democrats flipping the chamber in November.

Bee started with one of the most intriguing races — South Carolina, a deep red state where Jaime Harrison has a legitimate chance of beating long-time incumbent Lindsey Graham. Bee noted that Harrison’s appeal is growing among black voters and white suburban voters at a time when President Donald Trump is practically trying to pit the two against each other. Additionally, Harrison is working to mobilize as many as 400,000 unregistered voters of color, while Bee also pointed out, “His friends say he makes a red velvet cake so good, apparently, he could sell it.” She then cracked, “Unlike my ‘red Velveeta’ cake which is actually the first time a Chopped judge has ever hit a contestant.”

Bee then spoke about Arizona Republican Martha McSally’s struggle to retain a seat she never won and was appointed to after she replaced the guy who replaced John McCain: “It’s the ultimate participation trophy,” Bee joked. “Just like the Emmy I won this week for ‘Trying My Best.’ Jokes on them, I didn’t.”

In the second part of the segment, Bee discussed Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham’s fight against North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis and the Senate race in Maine, where polls show once-popular Republican Susan Collins being beaten by Democrat Sara Gideon.

“Collins’ turn as a political pariah has been a long time coming,” Bee said. “Over and over she’s teased us with the hint that she might be the only Republican with a conscience, only to vote in line with the rest of the GOP. It’s like Lucy promising to hold the football for Charlie Brown, and then when he runs to kick it, Lucy puts an alleged sexual predator on the Supreme Court.”