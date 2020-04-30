Samantha Bee Advocates for Saving the Postal Service on ‘Full Frontal’

As Samantha Bee and other late-night hosts have pointed out, President Trump’s New York jet flyover demonstration in celebration of essential workers this week may not have been the best way to support them.

On her at-home edition of Full Frontal — filmed in front of a greenscreened forest background and hilariously titled Little Show in the Big Woods — Bee addressed Trump’s undermining of one especially essential service during this time: the U.S. Postal Service.

“Look, I know it’s hard to get excited about the Postal Service, because it’s just always there, quietly doing its job,” she said. “But the Postal Service is hot as hell! How hot? I mean, the workers wear knee shorts. They give it to us in the rain, sleet and snow. And it’s the only federal agency built entirely on the principle of licking stuff.”

In her segment, Bee criticized Trump and other Republican leaders who for years have tried to tear down the Postal Service for its inability to turn a profit, even though the agency gets a 91% approval rating from both Democrat and Republican voters. If the Postal Service were to be shut down, Bee said, rural communities would surely be the most negatively affected by its absence, as well as elderly folks who are unable to leave their houses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to support the Postal Service, Bee encouraged viewers to buy stamps, including the show’s own line of designs.

“You don’t even have to use them to mail stuff — I use mine to wallpaper my bedroom,” Bee said.