Samantha Bee Examines Link Between Police and White Militias on ‘Full Frontal’

Samantha Bee examined the link between the police and white militia groups on the latest episode of Full Frontal.

“We’ve known for, I don’t know, all the years that the police treat black people far different than white people. Federal agencies, after a decade of prodding, are finally publicly confirming that white supremacist violence is as great a threat as international terrorism,” Bee said. “But what is most terrifying is that white supremacists and anti-government militia groups have active links to law enforcement across the U.S. At this point, white militias basically consider themselves the police.”

Bee cited the police’s treatment of Kyle Rittenhouse — the gun-toting, pro-police 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin — both before and after the shooting as an example.

“Even the police departments should know, right-wing extremists — not Antifa — are the real threat,” Bee added. “It makes sense that they just can’t quit their white militia friends. Militias often present themselves as pro-police and identify with ‘Back the Blue’ groups… And these aren’t isolated incidents: In cities all over the country, police are giving armed white jackasses a free pass to intimidate and attack protesters.”