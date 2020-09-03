 Sam Bee Examines Link Between Police, White Militias on 'Full Frontal' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Samantha Bee Examines Link Between Police and White Militias on 'Full Frontal'
Home TV TV News

Samantha Bee Examines Link Between Police and White Militias on ‘Full Frontal’

“Even the police departments should know, right-wing extremists — not Antifa — are the real threat,” host says on Full Frontal

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Samantha Bee examined the link between the police and white militia groups on the latest episode of Full Frontal.

“We’ve known for, I don’t know, all the years that the police treat black people far different than white people. Federal agencies, after a decade of prodding, are finally publicly confirming that white supremacist violence is as great a threat as international terrorism,” Bee said. “But what is most terrifying is that white supremacists and anti-government militia groups have active links to law enforcement across the U.S. At this point, white militias basically consider themselves the police.”

Bee cited the police’s treatment of Kyle Rittenhouse — the gun-toting, pro-police 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin — both before and after the shooting as an example.

“Even the police departments should know, right-wing extremists — not Antifa — are the real threat,” Bee added. “It makes sense that they just can’t quit their white militia friends. Militias often present themselves as pro-police and identify with ‘Back the Blue’ groups… And these aren’t isolated incidents: In cities all over the country, police are giving armed white jackasses a free pass to intimidate and attack protesters.”

In This Article: Samantha Bee

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.