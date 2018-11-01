Samantha Bee on Anti-Semitism: ‘Trump Has Whipped Up a Xenophobic Mob’

In the wake of the horrific Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, Samantha Bee devoted a segment of Wednesday’s Full Frontal to a recent wave of anti-Semitism in the U.S. She argued that President Trump and the Republican party are partially to blame for fostering that hateful climate. “Trump has whipped up a xenophobic mob,” the comedian said. “And xenophobic mobs don’t traditionally make exceptions for Jewish people.”

The host opened by touching on the Trump team’s response to the October 27th shooting, which killed 11 and injured several others – making it the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in U.S. history. “The White house was quick to denounce the hateful attacks on the true victim: our president,” Bee said, highlighting a press briefing in which Sarah Huckabee Sanders lashed out at the media for its criticisms of the president.

“Trump and many other Republicans reacted to the shooting by condemning anti-Semitism,” the comedian noted. “Always nice when we can agree that some hate crimes are bad. But the truth is the Republican party tolerates anti-Semitism and benefits from it.” While she argued that “mainstream conservatives would never say anything negative about Jewish people outright,” she noted their references to “coastal elites,” “globalists,” “Hollywood Liberals” – and “the biggest, loudest dog whistle,” billionaire investor and Jewish holocaust survivor George Soros.

“According to right-wing conspiracy theories, George Soros is a demonic, Nazi, Commie super-villain,” the comedian said, highlighting a clip of Fox News commentators singling out the Democrat – culminating in a 2010 video of Glenn Beck deeming Soros a “puppet master.”

“Scapegoating Jewish people is an ancient, horrible tradition, and it is happening in our country,” Bee continued. “Republicans didn’t ask their supporters to take an AR-15 and massacre praying Jews. But Republicans were speaking a language that shooter heard loud and clear.”