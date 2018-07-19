Samantha Bee: Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan ‘As Compromised By Russia as Trump’

During Wednesday’s Full Frontal, Samantha Bee called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan as being “every bit as compromised by Russia as [President] Trump.” In fact, she said, “They’re worse! McConnell and Ryan have so far put up with whatever [Russian President Vladimir Putin] wants, and as far as we know they haven’t been peed on by anyone.”

While Bee has repeatedly criticized Trump throughout the Russia investigation, she devoted most of this segment to skewering Republican lawmakers’ reaction to the president’s controversial summit with Putin in Finland.

“Trump wasn’t doing new material – he was just doing his greatest hits,” she said of Trump refusing to hold Russia solely accountable for meddling in the 2016 presidential election. “Being surprised to hear them is as crazy as going to a Lou Bega concert and being surprised to hear ‘Mambo No. 5’ – or as crazy as going to a Lou Bega concert at all, really.”

The comedian continued to bash McConnell throughout the segment, replaying a clip in which the GOP leader warned the Russians that election meddling “really better not happen again in 2018.” Bee cracked, “Mitch McConnell telling Russia they better not mess with our elections again is about effective as telling gravity to stop eating Mitch McConnell’s chin.”