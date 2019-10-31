 Samantha Bee on Katie Hill’s Resignation, Inadequate Revenge Porn Laws – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Was Billy Idol Really Almost in 'Terminator 2'? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Samantha Bee on Rep. Katie Hill’s Resignation, Inadequate Revenge Porn Laws

“Revenge porn weaponizes people’s sexuality against them,” comedian said on Full Frontal. “And it doesn’t just hurt people living public lives”

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

On Wednesday’s Full Frontal, Samantha Bee examined the inadequacies of American revenge porn laws, using the upcoming resignation of first-term Congresswoman Katie Hill (D-Calif.) as a springboard into that important discussion.

Hill will step down on Friday after acknowledging an inappropriate relationship with a campaign staffer — a decision that Bee described as “the right call.” But the politician is also a victim: She says explicit, private photos of her were leaked without consent by her estranged husband and published by conservative political blog RedState and British tabloid the Daily Mail

“Revenge porn weaponizes people’s sexuality against them,” Bee said. “And it doesn’t just hurt people living public lives: 12% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 have had intimate photos shared without their consent. That is horrible.”

And the blame, Bee noted, should never fall on the person taking nude images. “The issue is with the people who share them without consent,” she said. “You may be thinking, ‘What, aren’t there laws against this?’ And yes, 46 states [and the District of Columbia] do have laws against revenge porn, but those laws don’t always go far enough.”

Related

Facebook Says It Has an AI Tool to Get Rid of Revenge Porn
Werner Herzog on Revenge Porn and the Internet's Future

Related

Led Zeppelin: Jimmy Page, John Bonham, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant, 1969.
The 10 Wildest Led Zeppelin Legends, Fact-Checked
Marty Stuart on Making Ken Burns' 'Country Music'

“The name itself shows you the problem: revenge porn,” she continued. “In many states, the law forces a victim to prove the person who released her nudes did so maliciously, and that is a very high bar. Revenge is not always the motivation for sharing someone else’s nudes. There’s also horniness, boredom, greed and boasting, which is coincidentally the ‘Special Skills’ section of Trump’s resumé.”

Several states, including Illinois, have managed to write logical revenge porn laws. So why can’t the rest of the country catch up? “A few states … have laws that don’t require proof that the nonconsensual image was shared specifically to be mean,” the host said. “They focus instead on whether an image was shared without consent.”

That structure, Bee noted, would help prevent the very common negative effects of revenge porn. One study showed that victims often suffer from PTSD, anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and other mental health effects. PTSD, she said, “doesn’t go away just because you weren’t hurt on purpose.”

“It would be great if all our state laws took this as seriously as Illinois. And hey, since the Internet doesn’t stop at the state border, a federal law would be great too,” she concluded, pulling up an image of President Trump. “If there’s one politician who definitely has intimate recordings he doesn’t want to get leaked, it’s this guy.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.