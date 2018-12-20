×
Rolling Stone
See Samantha Bee Tap Jon Stewart, Molly Ringwald for All-Star Ode to Egg Nog

Eighties-inspired video also boasts Matthew Broderick, Patton Oswalt, Olivia Munn, Jon Cryer

Samantha Bee unveiled a new all-star Christmas classic to rival Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” tapping Jon Stewart, Molly Ringwald, Matthew Broderick, Patton Oswalt and more for an Eighties-inspired ballad, “Give the Gift of Egg Nog.”

The track debuted on Full Frontal‘s “Christmas on I.C.E.” special and was prefaced with the cheeky note, “In 1986, a bunch of artists got together to give the world something no one was asking for.” The outrageous video featured Stewart doing his best Bob Dylan impression, Jon Cryer dressing up as his Pretty in Pink character Duckie, Eric Andre downing egg not straight from the punch bowl and Bee and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness alternately grooming each other’s monster hairdos.

Amidst the chaos, the stars did manage to deliver their hilarious ode to the unifying powers of eggnog, belting, “Let’s send egg nog around the world this Christmas/ And teach the world what Christmas is about/ From South Sudan to South Detroit, Marrakesh to Prague/ It’s clear what the world needs now is nog sweet nog.”

The stacked cast of “Give the Gift of Egg Nog” also included Olivia Munn, Nico Santos, Ana Villafañe, Allana Harkin and Ashley Nicole Black.

In This Article: Full Frontal, Samantha Bee

