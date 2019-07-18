Samantha Bee Delves into Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Case on ‘Full Frontal’

The story surrounding the recent arrest of financier Jeffrey Epstein for the sex trafficking of underage girls, allegedly for some of the most powerful men on the planet, is enough to make anyone sick to their stomach. As Samantha Bee put it on her show Full Frontal Wednesday night, talking about Epstein makes her feel like she “poured a bunch of sand back into my [swimsuit].”

Bee gave a comprehensive overview of the Epstein case, including his initial conviction in 2008 in Florida state court on two counts of soliciting a prostitute that led to a mere 13 months in jail – at which time, he was permitted to leave six days a week for 12 hours a day. “I’m no lawyer, but if you can leave whenever you want, it isn’t fucking jail – it’s a taxpayer-funded Holiday Inn,” quipped Bee.

Bee also named Epstein’s chief co-conspirators, including Florida district attorney Alexander Acosta, who secured Epstein his lax plea deal in 2008; Alan Dershowitz, lawyer and noted defender for O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial (as well as a current advisee to Harvey Weinstein’s legal team), who has been accused of sexually assaulting minors; Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump.

Bee pointed to a 2002 New York magazine interview in which Trump mentioned his fondness for Epstein, praising his taste in women, particularly those “on the younger side.” “As a generally rule,” said Bee, “every time Trump compliments a guy for his taste in women, we should immediately begin the investigation process.”