Watch Samantha Bee Skewer Criticism of Ambitious Green New Deal

Samantha Bee brushed aside the misinformation surrounding the Green New Deal and explained why the massively ambitious proposal is a necessary step in fighting global warming on Full Frontal Wednesday.

Freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced the Green New Deal, which proposes an array of initiatives, such as making America carbon neutral by 2030, overhauling transportation, implementing a universal jobs program and – as Bee cracked – “Teaching every man where the clit is.” But despite large bipartisan support for doing something about climate change, conservative pundits and politicians quickly spun the Green New Deal with claims that it would ban cars, airplanes and even cows.

Bee noted that the Green New Deal isn’t even a bill, but rather a non-binding resolution, jokingly comparing it to an idea one might float, like going on a date with Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty. “The resolution just says, ‘Hey, we have the intent to find a way to make this good idea work,'” Bee said. “A bill, however, is a detailed action plan like, how and when to seduce Gritty so that he will marry me – I will make him my bride.”

Bee admitted that the Green New Deal is very ambitious and much of it would never pass, but she argued that its “aggressive, even radical goals, are bringing much needed attention to climate change.” She even compared the proposal to John F. Kennedy’s 1961 promise that by the end of the decade, the United States would put a man on the moon.

“It sounded crazy, but we dedicated our fullest resources to it, and our hard work paid off eight years later when we managed to convincingly fake the moon landing,” Bee cracked. “But if we don’t act soon to keep our planet livable, we’ll have to figure out a way to send all 8 billion of us to the actual moon.”