Watch Samantha Bee Broadcast ‘Full Frontal’ From a Woodshed

In a new segment dubbed “Beeing At Home,” Samantha Bee has taken to filming Full Frontal from the safety of her home woodshed.

“If there’s one takeaway from the videos the other late night hosts have put out it’s that they have incredible homes,” Bee says. “But I can do you one better: I’ve got a woodshed. Why? Because I’ve been preparing for something like this for years.” She adds, “Now I live out here to protect my wood.”

In the clip, Bee attempts to chop some wood (badly) and tells the camera, “I’m going to give you daily tips for how to survive and thrive while also social distancing.” What she’s going to need wood for during the current pandemic is unclear, but Bee insists she’s a “skilled wood-chopper lady.”

“Many grocery stores across the country are running out of basic items, like hand sanitizer and bleach wipes, and those shortages are due to people who hope to re-sell them like true unbleached assholes,” Bee says. “It’s deeply sad that the Beanie Baby of today is a two-ounce bottle of Purell.”

Ultimately, Bee fails to chop any wood (she does almost chop her own leg off) and concludes, “At the end of the day it’s like Scar from The Lion King said: We all have to be prepared. He’s the hero of that movie.”