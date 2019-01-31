Watch Samantha Bee Slam ‘America’s Athlete’s Foot’ Roger Stone

Samantha Bee deconstructed the Machiavellian aura Roger Stone has built for himself, comparing the Republican operative and President Donald Trump’s longtime ally, instead, to athletes foot on Full Frontal Wednesday.

Last Friday, Stone was indicted as part of the Special Counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and charged with seven counts related to his ties to WikiLeaks, which published thousands of hacked Democratic emails. The indictment was the culmination of a career in which Stone has tried to position himself as a wily political mastermind, a self-described “agent provocateur,” though as Bee cracked, “Roger Stone is not a super villain or a gangster, he just shows up whenever things are getting dirty. He’s more like America’s athlete’s foot.”

Bee offered a breakdown of Stone’s career highlights, such as his low-level involvement in Watergate, his brief stint on Bob Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign (he was fired when it came out he and his wife were into swinging) and his claim that he instigated the “Brooks Brothers riot” that tried to stop the 2000 Florida recount, an assertion largely dismissed by those actually involved. However, as Bee pointed out, the one thing Stone can genuinely claim credit for is convincing Donald Trump to run for president.

“It’s taken decades of countless lies, deeply stupid acts of grandstanding, ferocious loyalty to criminals and losers – and a presumably very tired haberdasher – but now Roger Stone is getting credit and it’s finally for shit he actually did,” Bee joked. “Congrats Roger, hopefully now you’ll get to enjoy it from the inside of a prison.”