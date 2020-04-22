 Samantha Bee Examines Devastating Mask Shortages During COVID Crisis - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next The Beatles 'Yellow Submarine' Movie Coming to YouTube as Sing-Along Event Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Samantha Bee Examines Mask Shortages for Medical Workers During COVID-19 Crisis

Full Frontal host highlights eighth grader making components for face shields

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Samantha Bee examines the fallout from the continued shortages of personal protective equipment for medical workers in a segment that will air on Full Fontal April 22nd.

The piece focused primarily on the lack of N95 masks, which offer the most effective protection against the coronavirus. Bee spoke with medical professionals who said they’ve been forced to reuse masks that are only supposed to be worn once-per-patient, that the lack of proper PPE has prompted some doctors to update their wills as a precaution, and that some hospitals have already had doctors catch COVID-19 and die because of improper protection.

Bee noted that at the beginning of April, President Donald Trump finally struck a deal with 3M to produce millions of N95 masks, but his failure to act sooner has caused not only shortages, but skyrocketing prices as states compete to buy PPE. “The people of this country deserve better than this, and if this big baby won’t help us,” Bee said of Trump, “we’ll just have to find someone a little bit more mature.” One of those people: An eighth grader named Jack who’s using a 3D printer to make headbands to hold plastic face shields.

“Saving the world shouldn’t be the job of a 14-year-old — that’s what 17-year-olds are for!” Bee cracked while flashing a picture of Greta Thunberg.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Full Frontal, Samantha Bee

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.