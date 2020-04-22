Samantha Bee Examines Mask Shortages for Medical Workers During COVID-19 Crisis

Samantha Bee examines the fallout from the continued shortages of personal protective equipment for medical workers in a segment that will air on Full Fontal April 22nd.

The piece focused primarily on the lack of N95 masks, which offer the most effective protection against the coronavirus. Bee spoke with medical professionals who said they’ve been forced to reuse masks that are only supposed to be worn once-per-patient, that the lack of proper PPE has prompted some doctors to update their wills as a precaution, and that some hospitals have already had doctors catch COVID-19 and die because of improper protection.

Bee noted that at the beginning of April, President Donald Trump finally struck a deal with 3M to produce millions of N95 masks, but his failure to act sooner has caused not only shortages, but skyrocketing prices as states compete to buy PPE. “The people of this country deserve better than this, and if this big baby won’t help us,” Bee said of Trump, “we’ll just have to find someone a little bit more mature.” One of those people: An eighth grader named Jack who’s using a 3D printer to make headbands to hold plastic face shields.

“Saving the world shouldn’t be the job of a 14-year-old — that’s what 17-year-olds are for!” Bee cracked while flashing a picture of Greta Thunberg.