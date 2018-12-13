Samantha Bee Watches Fox News’ New Streaming Platform So You Don’t Have To

Samantha Bee examined the uncut nonsense being spewed on Fox News’ new streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Full Frontal Wednesday. Loosely described as “Netflix for conservatives,” Fox Nation features a mix of lifestyle, history, talk and news magazine shows. But of course, as Bee noted, they’re all filtered through the “Fox worldview that this is our country and those other people are trying to take it away from us.”

Bee shared a handful of clips from various Fox Nation programs, including Laura and Raymond, in which prominent conservative Laura Ingraham seemed flummoxed by the presence of her new co-host Raymond Arroyo. ‘Pretty sure she thought she was gonna be doing a show with Ray Romano until the very second she sat down,” Bee cracked.

Bee also offered a look at Jeanine Pirro’s new show, 10 Minute Justice, which finds the former judge condensing her conspiracy-laden diatribes into smaller chunks. But Bee pointed out that despite the show’s title, each episode barely clocks in at seven-and-a-half minutes. “Now either Jeanine is lazier than all those lefty moochers she’s always complaining about, or it’s a tacit acknowledgement that the average Fox viewer might not have a full 10 minutes left to live,” Bee cracked.

While Fox Nation may seem superfluous alongside Fox News and Fox Business, Bee closed her segment by acknowledging the true evil genius behind the online platform. Fox Nation stops live-streaming in the evening, when Fox News switches from its news programming to, as Bee put it, “its primetime must race-bait TV lineup.”

“It’s pure substance-free propaganda squirted right down your slobber hole,” Bee said. “On top of that, it’s a great way for Fox to squeeze a few extra bucks from all the olds who sign up but forget to unsubscribe before they die.”