Samantha Bee Dreads 2020 Election in ‘Aliens’ Spoof With Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver reprised the role of Ripley in an Aliens spoof where Samantha Bee and other prominent journalists shuttle off to outer space to avoid the 2020 election. The prerecorded sketch screened Friday at Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

In the sketch, Weaver’s Ripley and her crew are investigating a seemingly abandoned spaceship when they discover Bee clutching a Trump doll, a nod to the Alien sequel character Newt.

“I can’t do it! I can’t handle another presidential election! There are too many candidates,” Bee told Ripley. “Nate Silver is gonna fuck us again!”

Weaver’s character then convinced Bee to not only return to Earth but also host the Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. “Journalists have one of the most difficult jobs today and you have to go down there and tell them how important they are,” Ripley said.

Journalists Katie Couric, Ali Velshi and Rebecca Traister then made cameos before Bee was sucked back toward Earth.

Coincidentally, the Aliens spoof screened at the Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on the same night that Weaver surprised the New Jersey high school drama club behind the viral Alien: The Play.