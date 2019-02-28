Watch Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams Become Broadway Legends in ‘Fosse/Verdon’ Trailer

The incredible creative partnership and tumultuous romantic relationship between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon plays out in the first trailer for the upcoming limited series, Fosse/Verdon, premiering April 9th on FX.

The show will star Sam Rockwell as Fosse, the storied choreographer and director, and Michelle Williams as Verdon, the acclaimed Broadway actress and dancer. Spanning five decades, Fosse/Verdon will delve into the duo’s creative partnership, which resulted in hit shows like Damn Yankees, Redhead and Chicago. But as the trailer shows, massive success contributed to the couple’s downfall, especially as Verdon’s career steadily dwindled as she got older while Fosse’s exploded as he fueled his manic creativity with an array of vices.

“That’s what we do though, isn’t it?” Fosse says in the trailer. “We take what hurts and we turn it into a big gag, and we’re singing and we’re dancing – the audience, they’re yucking it up, they’re laughing so hard that they don’t realize that all they’re laughing at is a person in agony, a person that’s peeled off his own skin.”

Fosse/Verdon will boast a large supporting cast that will portray Fosse and Verdon’s numerous friends and collaborators like Paddy Chayefsky (Norbert Leo Butz), Joan Simon (Aya Cash), Neil Simon (Nate Corddry) and Hal Prince (Evan Handler).

Dear Evan Hanson playwright Steven Levenson wrote the first episode of Fosse/Verdon, while Hamilton and In the Heights director, Thomas Kail, directed the premiere. Lin-Manuel Miranda also served as one of the show’s executive producers.