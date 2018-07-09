Sacha Baron Cohen Returns With New Series ‘Who Is America?’

Sacha Baron Cohen will return to television for the first time in over a decade with a new satirical Showtime series, Who Is America?

The Borat and Da Ali G Show star wrote and directed the seven-episode Showtime project, which premieres via streaming and On Demand July 15th at midnight ET. The full episodes will air on Showtime on Sundays 10 p.m. ET.

Both Showtime and Cohen have been secretive about the show, recently issuing a stream of cryptic and absurd promos – including one in which former U.S. vice-president Dick Cheney signs a waterboarding kit and another hyping the series as “shameless,” “unhinged,” “cold-blooded” and “perhaps the most dangerous show in the history of television.” In a new teaser, Cheney tells viewers, “I hope you’ll tune in next week for an interview with me.”

In a statement, the network said that Who Is America? will “explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation.”

“Sacha is a comedic genius who shocks you with his audacity, bravery and inventiveness,” said David Nevins, president and CEO of Showtime Networks. “He is the premier provocateur of our time, but not for the sake of ‘gotcha’ moments. Behind the elaborate setup is a genuine quest for the truth about people, places and politics. Nobody knows how to cause a stir like Sacha Baron Cohen, and it’s going to be fascinating to watch what happens when Who Is America? is released on the world.”

Baron Cohen has primarily worked in film over the past decade. His most recent movie project is 2016’s Grimsby, which he starred in and co-wrote.