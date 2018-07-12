Sacha Baron Cohen Mocks Sarah Palin With Parody Tweet

Sacha Baron Cohen, under the guise of a character from his upcoming series Who Is America? – set to premiere on Showtime on Sunday – penned a letter to former Alaska governor Sarah Palin a day after she derided him on Facebook for fooling her.

In a bit for the series, Cohen posed as a disabled military vet and interviewed her. In a lengthy Facebook post yesterday, Palin wrote, “We were duped. Ya got me, Sacha.” She also called him evil, exploitative and sick. “Out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform, I sat through a long ‘interview’ full of Hollywoodism’s [sic], disrespect and sarcasm – but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin,” she wrote. “The disrespect of our U.S. military and middle-class Americans via Cohen’s foreign commentaries under the guise of interview questions was perverse.”

Today, Cohen’s character, Billy Wayne Ruddick, Jr. PhD, tweeted his own lengthy letter at Palin. In the missive, he identified himself as the founder, CEO and accountant of Truthbrary.org. “I did NOT say I was a War Vet,” he wrote. “I was in the service – not military, but United Parcel, and I only fought for my country once – when I shot a Mexican who came onto my property. (Coincidentaly [sic], just like our Great President, I was sadly prevented from joining the regular army on account of bone spurs bein [sic] discovered in my testies [sic]).”

He also kept the ruse going. “I do believe you have been hit by a bullshit grenade and are now bleedin’ FAKE NEWS,” he wrote. “You used to hunt the most dangerous animals in the country, like wolves and people on welfare. So why hunt a fine citizen journalist like myself? I DEMAND an APOLOGY.”

The post came with #MAGA, #buildthewall and #boycottsashacohen hash tags. Previous tweets from the account, which go back to May 15th, include many retweets of President Trump and links to his Truthbrary website.

People reports that Palin exited the interview when “Ruddick” asked a question about what he believed to be a government-funded sex change for Chelsea Clinton. The magazine’s source alleged that Cohen was baiting Palin into espousing homophobia. In her public statement, Palin alleged that “Cohen/CBS/Showtime” deposited her and her daughter at the wrong Washington, D.C. airport after the interview “knowing that we’ll miss our flights back home to Alaska.” She added, “By the way, my daughter thinks you’re a piece of ****, Sacha.” The asterisks are hers.

The Guardian reports that the series will also reportedly feature interviews with Bernie Sanders and Dick Cheney.