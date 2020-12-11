‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Meets ‘The Chilling Adventures’ in This Creepy Clip

In the fourth and final season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a crossover occurs between the Netflix series and Sabrina the Teenage Witch in which Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) meets her “new aunties.”

Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick are best known for starring as Hilda and Zelda, Melissa Joan Hart’s aunts in the Sabrina adaptation that ran from 1996 to 2003 (Rhea also starred in the 2000 Disney Channel Original Movie Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire). And in a new clip for the season, which airs New Year’s Eve, they make a comeback.

Nineties music blares as the “new aunties” enter the current Sabrina’s room: “We were getting worried,” Zelda tells Sabrina. “Not me,” says Hilda. “I haven’t been worried since bottomless mimosas!” A laugh track follows. A director yells “Cut!” Sabrina suddenly realizes she’s trapped in a television show, and it’s very chilling indeed.

Netflix previously revealed a trailer for the season in which Sabrina, her split self, and the coven try to save Greendale, and another in which she has a mysterious birthday party. Shipka spoke to Rolling Stone about the series earlier this year, discussing the show’s evolution and being a “woke witch.”