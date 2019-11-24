 See Ryan Reynolds, Tracy Morgan Invade Will Ferrell's 'SNL' Monologue - Rolling Stone
Watch Ryan Reynolds, Tracy Morgan Invade Will Ferrell’s ‘SNL’ Monologue

“Whenever I get nervous, I go into Tracy Morgan. In fact, I delivered my wedding vows in this voice,” Ferrell told the audience

Will Ferrell’s Saturday Night Live monologue didn’t go as planned as the former SNL cast member returned to Studio 8H for his fifth hosting gig.

As Ferrell began his monologue, he became flustered and nervous when he spotted Ryan Reynolds in the audience. When he found out Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively is a bigger fan than him, he starts giggling and speaking in a British accent. When he finally got back on-track, he deliverd a joke about New York that flatlines. “New York City in the house. I’ve never gotten that phrase, ‘in the house,’ like New York City could fit in one house. Imagine the line for the bathroom,” he said while pointing directly at Reynolds in the audience.

“Will, you gotta stop looking at me, okay? It’s a little too much,” Reynolds replied, adding, “Can you just pretend I’m not here?”

Suddenly Ferrell began singing a Backstreet Boys lyric out of anxiety, before transitioning into an impersonation of Tracy Morgan. “Whenever I get nervous, I go into Tracy Morgan. In fact, I delivered my wedding vows in this voice. I was so nervous, it was a big day,” he told Reynolds. Morgan then appeared to support Ferrell adding if “you talk like me again I’m gonna bust your ass.”

Later on the episode, Reynolds reappeared during “Weekend Update” as Guy Who Just Bought a Boat’s friend Guy Who Knows the Owner to help share Thanksgiving tips.

“This Thanksgiving, if you want to move out of the friend zone into the end zone, pay her a compliment like, ‘Nice cooking’ or ‘I’d have sex with you,'” Reynolds’ character said.

