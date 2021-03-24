Ryan Murphy Preps Jeffrey Dahmer Series Starring Evan Peters

Back in 2018, actor Evan Peters said he was done with the dark characters of Ryan Murphy’s television universe — having played everyone from a school shooter to a serial killer to a Trumpian cult leader on the latter’s American Horror Story series. That decision was apparently short-lived, as Deadline reports that Peters is set to star in Murphy and Ian Brennan’s upcoming Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as the titular serial killer/cannibal.

The show also reportedly stars Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford, and Richard Jenkins. Representatives for Netflix and Murphy did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

The show is apparently largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims and focuses on how the incompetence of law enforcement allowed the serial killer to murder and dismember 17 men and boys from 1978 to 1991 — many of whom were black, Asian, or Hispanic. Miller and Jenkins will play Dahmer’s mother and father, while Nash will play a neighbor of Dahmer’s who tried to unsuccessfully warn police of the killer’s actions. There’s no word yet on premiere date.

Dahmer — one of America’s most notorious serial killers — was bludgeoned to death in 1994 in prison, where he was serving 15 consecutive life sentences.

Peters most recently appeared on WandaVision as an imposter claiming to be Wanda’s brother Pietro, a.k.a. Quicksilver. Last year, news broke that he would also appear in the next season of American Horror Story alongside Macaulay Culkin.