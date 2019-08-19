High School Politics Hit Insane Heights in New Trailer for ‘The Politician’

Ben Platt plays a teenager obsessed with becoming President of the United States in the riotous first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s new high school comedy, The Politician, out September 27th on Netflix.

In the new eight-episode series, Platt plays the preppy and wealthy Payton, who’s convinced his dreams of occupying the White House will only be realized if he first becomes Student Body President of San Sebastian High. Unfortunately for Payton, the other students (and teachers, and parents) of San Sebastian are just as ruthless and willing to play dirty as he is, even going as far as to concoct a murder plan.

And while this may “just” be an election for Student Body President, The Politician is also a Ryan Murphy show, and the trailer teases plenty of on-the-nose political satire. “She can’t vote without a student ID,” one high school poll watcher deadpans. “Otherwise they’d bus in a bunch of kids from other schools to vote illegally.”

The Politician also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Rahne Jones, Theo Germaine, David Corenswet, Bob Balaban and Benjamin Barrett. Ryan Murphy co-created, co-wrote, co-directed and executive produced the show with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan; all three previously collaborated on Glee.