Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Horror Stories’ Trailer Flaunts Ghosts, Witches, Evil Santa

Spinoff anthology series premieres July 15th

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story series is receiving a new spinoff titled, somewhat confusingly, American Horror Stories, and the first teaser clip for the show is out now.

Whereas its predecessor focused on a different storyline every season, American Horror Stories takes the weekly anthology route, featuring new characters, monsters, and gore in each hour-long episode. A few spirits from AHS: Murder House make cameo appearances in the new trailer, but plenty of other new horrors await, like an abandoned asylum, a coven, a creepy hotel, a traveling sideshow, and Danny Trejo’s ax-murdering Santa Claus. (As the teaser’s tagline goes: “There are so many wonderful ways to make people suffer.”)

American Horror Stories is executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto, and its star-studded cast includes Matt Bomer, Taissa Farmiga, Evan Peters, Sierra McCormick, Kaia Gerber, and Paris Jackson. The series will premiere on July 15th exclusively for FX on Hulu.

