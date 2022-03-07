‘Russian Doll’ Returns for a ‘Puzzle Box’ Season Two

Three years after season one’s Groundhog Day-like mindfuck, Natasha Lyonne’s Emmy-nominated Russian Doll is returning for a second season. And this time, her character Nadia is just going to let the Universe do its thing. On Monday, Netflix announced that the dramedy will be returning on April 20.

The short teaser starts with Nadia waiting for a train. As the teaser dramatically spells out the show’s title, clips from the season show Nadia literally walking out of a grave, falling down a set of stairs, and approaching a door with a strange, glowy blue blob on it.

“When the universe fucks with you,” Nadia says, holding up a glass while cheering. “Let it.”

Season one followed Nadia, a video game developer, as she repeatedly dies and relives the same exact night. In the first season, she met Alan (Charlie Barnett) who seemed to be going through the same exact problem. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last month, Lyonne revealed that the new season will take off four years after Nadia and Alan escape the time loop.

“It’s for sure a puzzle box,” Lyonne told the outlet. “With my whole heart, I hope that people watch it all and see where the game goes and lands. I can’t believe we pulled it off.”

Letting the universe do its thing seems to be the new approach for Nadia this season. “Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations,” Netflix’s description read. “At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.”

Lyonne’s show received four Emmy nominations in 2019, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and two nods for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.