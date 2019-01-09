×
Watch Natasha Lyonne Die, Relive Same Night in ‘Russian Doll’ Trailer

The Netflix original series will premiere on February 1st

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Natahsa Lyonne keeps dying then subsequently reliving her birthday in the trailer for Netflix’s Russian Doll. Lyonne co-created the show with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland (BacheloretteSleeping With Other People).

The trailer opens with Lyonne’s Nadia celebrating her birthday with a raucous party in New York City. It all comes to screeching halt when she is hit by a cab, which suddenly resets her day. She’s aware of the fact that it’s the same day repeatedly, so she keeps trying to avoid her inevitable death only to find a new way to die. She tries to explain the occurrence to family and friends, and at one point is nearly admitted to a psych ward. It all culminates with Nadia meeting a man in a rapidly descending elevator who notes that he dies “all the time” as well.

Russian Doll was initially announced back in 2017, and its first season will premiere on February 1st. The series also boasts an all-female writing and directing team, including Lyonne and Headland who served on the writing staff. The cast will also include Lyonne’s Orange Is the New Black co-star Dascha Polanco, Chloe Sevigny, Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez and Charlie Barnett.

Lyonne has starred as Nicky Nichols on Orange Is the New Black since it debuted in 2013.

