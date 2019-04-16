Watch Russell Crowe Portray Roger Ailes in Teaser for ‘The Loudest Voice’

Roger Ailes lays out his “fair and balanced” vision for Fox News in unsparing terms in the teaser for Showtime’s upcoming limited series, The Loudest Voice, premiering June 30th.

The seven-part series stars Russell Crowe as the notorious Fox News founder, who built the network into a financial juggernaut and a virtual mouthpiece for the Republican party. The new clip teases Crowe’s portrayal of Ailes as a cunning man hell-bent on getting whatever he wanted, whether political power, ratings or women. Amidst his Fox News scheming — “We’re gonna give them a vision of the world the way they want it to be” — the clip also alludes to Ailes’ alleged history of sexual harassment that led to his ouster from the network in 2016 (Ailes died a year later).

Along with Crowe, The Loudest Voice stars Naomi Watts as former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson (who was the first to accuse Ailes of sexual misconduct), Sienna Miller as Ailes’ wife Elizabeth, Seth MacFarlane as former Fox News PR chief Brian Lewis and Simon McBurney as News Corp chief Rupert Murdoch.

The Loudest Voice is based on Gabriel Sherman’s book about Fox News and Ailes, The Loudest Voice In the Room. Sherman co-wrote the first episode with Oscar-winning Spotlight screenwriter, Tom McCarthy.