RuPaul Charles Explains Met Gala’s Camp Confusion on ‘Colbert’

RuPaul Charles dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night to dish out thoughts on Monday’s Met Gala. The theme of the event was “camp,” a concept codified in Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay Notes on Camp and popularized by drag queens and LGBTQ media, including – of course – RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“With camp, you have to be able to see the facade of life, the absurdity of life, from outside of yourself,” said Ru to Colbert and his audience. “So the idea of drag is camp because we’re saying, ‘I’m not this body. I’m actually God in drag playing humanity.'”

Ru explained that drag and camp are all about not taking life too seriously. Colbert then held up a photo of Celine Dion’s pasta-like Met Gala dress and asked if it was camp.

“It’s borderline camp,” said Ru, “because Celine Dion is wacky crazy, and I love her, and she’s campy because she gets the joke. She’s in on the joke.”