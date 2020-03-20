 Domhnall Gleeson, Merritt Wever Star in 'Run': Watch the Trailer - Rolling Stone
One Text Changes Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever’s Lives in ‘Run’ Trailer

Two college sweethearts fulfill old pact, set out on thrilling journey across America

Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever star as old college sweethearts on a thrilling journey in Run, a half-hour comedy series coming to HBO and its auxiliary streaming platforms. The show premieres Sunday, April 12th at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Wever portrays Ruby Richardson, a suburban resident who decides to upend her whole life when she gets a text from her old college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), that just says “RUN.” Seventeen years ago, Ruby and Billy made a pact that if they ever texted “RUN” to each other, they would drop everything, meet at Grand Central Terminal and travel across America together. But the duo’s reasons for their journey might be more than just true love, and even veer toward the criminal.

“Do you wanna be here with me or is this about something else?” Ruby asks Billy in the trailer. “Are you in trouble?”

In addition to the two leads Wever and Gleeson, the series will feature several recurring guest stars, including Fleabag and Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rich Sommer, Tamara Podemski and Archie Panjabi. Run is written and produced by Vicky Jones and executive produced by Jones, Waller-Bridge, Jenny Robins, Kate Dennis, Emily Leo and Oliver Roskill of Wigwam Films.

