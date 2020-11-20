Late-Night Does Its Due Diligence and Roasts Rudy Giuliani After Hair Dye Fiasco

Over the years, Rudy Giuliani has provided late-night hosts with plenty of fodder, but President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer outdid himself Thursday, November 19th, when what appeared to be hair dye started leaking down his face during a press conference packed with lies about election fraud.

In response, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel all rose to the occasion with some one-liners.

On The Late Show, Colbert flashed a montage of Giuliani’s leakage from different angles, joking that maybe Giuliani “had so much to drink that he was sweating merlot.” He added, “Remind me, is it a good sign when your lawyer starts melting,” “Looks like Rudy got a bad batch of Just for Henchmen,” and ended magnanimously with, “Obviously it’s easy to make fun of Rudy here, but it’s also really satisfying.”

(In The New York Times, a variety of professional hairdressers said it was unlikely that the streaks were actually hair dye, which probably wouldn’t drip like that unless just applied. One possible alternative is that Giuliani used mascara to make his sideburns match the rest of his head.)

On The Daily Show, Noah offered: “What the hell was going on with Rudy? Honest question. Was his hair dye dripping? Was his brain shitting itself? Honestly, I didn’t even know that sideburns got periods! You know your legal strategy is fucked up when even your hair starts crying about it.”

Seth Meyers on Late Night, meanwhile, focused on the root cause of the hair dye incident — Giuliani’s profuse sweating, which doesn’t exactly signal honesty. “Why is Rudy always wiping his entire face like he just got done doing CrossFit while eating a meatball sub?” Meyers joked. “It’s not great when the lawyer looks like he’s about to admit to the crime.”

On The Tonight Show, Fallon thoroughly enjoyed himself as he rattled off quips like, “Gosh what does he use for hair dye? Hershey’s Syrup?” “When Rudy wakes up in the morning, his pillow must look like a Rorschach test.” And, “I think Rudy’s in trouble: If there’s one thing we know about Trump, he hates leakers.”

Capping things off, Jimmy Kimmel cracked on his show that Rudy was “literally dying up there today” and, “Isn’t it funny, the ones who shout ‘fake news’ the loudest all have fake heads.”