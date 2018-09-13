Roseanne Barr to Participate in Repentance, Atonement Talk on Eve of Yom Kippur

Roseanne Barr will participate in a discussion about atonement and repentance called “Is America a Forgiving Nation?,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

The public conversation with the actress, who is Jewish, will take place during the eve of Yom Kippur, the Jewish high holiday of atonement. It will be held on September 17th at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

It also coincides with the Primetime Emmy Awards, which as the LA Times notes, is a place the disgraced sitcom star could have been honored. Her namesake rebooted Roseanne series was axed in May, following Barr’s racist tweet about former President Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.

Moderated by Jewish Journal‘s editor in chief David Suissa, the talk will also feature Rabbi Shmuley Boteach alongside the actress. “Repentance is crucial to this process,” Suissa said in a statement. “And at this event we will dig deep with two figures who are at the center of our national conversation of atonement, relationships and connecting with God.”

In June, Roseanne network ABC announced it would continue the show’s rebooted storyline without Barr in a new spinoff series called The Conners. The returning Conners family members include John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Michael Fishman (D.J.). It premieres on October 16th.