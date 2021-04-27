Rose Byrne Stars in Aerobics Dramedy Series ‘Physical’: Watch the Trailer

Rose Byrne stars as a forlorn Eighties housewife who pivots to teaching aerobics dance classes in Physical, a new 10-episode dramedy from creator Annie Weisman (Almost Family, Desperate Housewives). The first three episodes of the series will premiere on June 18th on Apple TV+, with each subsequent episode premiering every Friday on the streaming platform.

Set in the suburbs of Eighties San Diego, Physical follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne) as she dutifully supports her husband’s controversial bid for state assembly, all while growing to resent him behind closed doors. Struggling to find what she wants out of life while battling with her own physical insecurities, Sheila finds solace and release in the world of aerobics, eventually taking her newfound hobby to the next level when she merges it with the then-burgeoning technology of home videotape.

In addition to Byrne, Physical also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao. Weisman wrote the series and acts as showrunner. Episodes are directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing, who also serve as executive producers along with Weisman, Byrne, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, and Sera Gamble.