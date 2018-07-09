Robin Wright: ‘House of Cards’ Cast ‘Surprised’ By Kevin Spacey Allegations

House of Cards actress Robin Wright broke her silence about costar Kevin Spacey’s sexual misconduct allegations in a new interview with Today. “I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened,” Wright said of the accusations. Last November, Netflix fired Spacey from the political drama.

Wright said she didn’t pick up on any clues of his misconduct, despite having worked together on House of Cards‘ first five seasons. “We were co-workers really … We never socialized outside of work,” she said, describing their relationship as “respectful, professional” and noting that Spacey was “great” with her. “That’s the only thing I feel that I have the right to talk about.”

The actress said she hasn’t made contact with Spacey since the allegations began. “I don’t even know how to reach him,” she said. “Kevin and I knew each other between ‘action’ and ‘cut,’ and in between setups where we would giggle. I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”

Wright hesitated to say whether Netflix made the right decision in firing Spacey. “I don’t know how to comment on that,” she added. “But I think at that time the shock was so intense all over the nation, for many reasons, many stories, many people, I think that everybody felt that it was respectful to back off.”

The Spacey scandal made headlines as part of the #MeToo movement, which arose after numerous women came forward with sexual harassment and assault accusations against film producer Harvey Weinstein. Wright – who will continue as the main star of House of Cards‘ upcoming sixth and final season – said she’s also faced harassment in her career.

“Of course,” she said. “Who hasn’t? … The bigger, broader issue, I think – is seduction. I don’t care who you are. It’s about power, and once you overpower someone, that person then becomes vulnerable. And this last year, I think, has shined a light in a new way to allow us to start a new conversation.”

The Spacey allegations first began in late October 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp accused the Oscar-winning actor of making a sexual advance toward him while Rapp was 14. Numerous additional accusations flooded in over the following weeks, including 20 accounts brought forward to London, England’s Old Vic Theater, where Spacey served as artistic director between 2004 and 2015. Even more allegations surfaced in July 2018.