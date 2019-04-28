Robert De Niro Calls Trump ‘Unrepentant, Lying Scumbag’

Robert De Niro made an appearance at the Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C. Friday night, roasting Donald Trump by calling him an “unrepentant, lying scumbag.”

“I’m happy to stand with Samantha Bee tonight to support the First Amendment – the right of the president to be a relentless and unrepentant, lying scumbag, the right of his supporters to not give a shit, and our right to do something about it,” De Niro told the crowd.

The actor, a vocal critic of the president who has appeared as Robert Mueller on Saturday Night Live, also said he was in anticipation of “the exquisite release” of voting the president out of office in 2020.

In his speech, De Niro addressed the idea of “fake news” saying how much he “loved it.” “If I get a bad review, fake news. Some nosy reporter finds out I never finished high school, fake news. Then the president stole my phrase. You might say he moved in on it like a bitch. All that, fake news. Turns out it’s real news or as we in this room call it: news,” he told the audience.

Bee’s event aired on TBS Saturday night, during the actual White House Correspondents’ Association gala. Since Michelle Wolf’s scathing speech at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the official event has gone comedy-free. Even so, Trump declined an invitation to attend the annual dinner for the third year in a row also asking that administration officials boycott the event.

All proceeds from Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner are given to the Committee to Protect Journalists.