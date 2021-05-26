‘Best Lines’ With Rob McElhenney

In Rolling Stone‘s new video franchise, Best Lines, actors share their favorite — or most memorable — lines across a career-spanning interview. In our debut episode, we dive into Rob McElhenney‘s favorite “Mac” lines from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and wrap up with a memorable moment from the pilot of Mythic Quest.

It’s Always Sunny — starring Rob McElhenney’s Mac, Glenn Howerton as Dennis, Charlie Day as Charlie, Kaitlin Olson as Dee, and Danny DeVito as Frank — started out as a scruffy DIY project and ended up the longest-running sitcom in television history. McElhenney’s latest project, AppleTV+’s Mythic Quest (which he created along with Charlie Day and Megan Ganz), has its own oddball cast and plotlines. The show, which follows the team behind the “biggest multiplayer video game of all time,” recently returned for its second season.

As McElhenney explains in Best Lines, one of his favorite Mac lines is from Season 8 Episode 10, in which his character tries to disprove evolution by opining: “Science is a liar…sometimes.”

“We just had this idea that maybe a really dumb person, Mac, could make an actually interesting, salient, point, but in a really dumb way,” McElhenney says.

And don’t miss his favorite quote from Mythic Quest: “You give the public a shovel, they dig dicks.” The quote is a reference to a game developer acronym, “TTP,” “time to penis,” which is the measure of time it takes someone to create or draw genitals in an open-world game.

“We thought, well, if we’re going to make something that seems authentic to the video game industry, we should be addressing things like that. So we did,” the actor says.