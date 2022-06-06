Rob Kardashian Says Blac Chyna Settled ‘Revenge Porn’ Suit, Balked in ‘Bad Faith’ as Trial Looms

Rob Kardashian claims he shouldn’t have to begin an ugly trial next week over claims he posted private nude photos of Blac Chyna on the Internet five years ago, saying he settled his ex-fiancée’s “revenge porn” lawsuit last month in a now-disputed deal that the court should deem binding.

In a series of emergency filings Monday, the sole Kardashian brother claims he reached the “confirmed” written deal with Chyna and her lawyer Lynne Ciani on May 23 and deserves a delay of the case’s June 13 trial so the court can step in and review the matter.

“Unfortunately, after the parties entered into the settlement agreement, in a complete reversal, Chyna and Ms. Ciani repudiated the agreement and tried to back out of the deal because Chyna changed her mind. Because Chyna and her counsel acted have acted in bad faith, Rob was forced to bring the instant motion seeking an order from the court enforcing the parties’ settlement,” his paperwork reads.

Ciani says Kardashian has crossed another line by revealing the negotiations. “Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions,” the lawyer tells Rolling Stone in a Monday statement.

“Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media,” the lawyer says.

According to Kardashian’s camp, the alleged settlement included an agreement that Kardashian, 35, would unilaterally settle a separate case involving claims that both he and Chyna, 34, publicly disclosed private facts about someone else. Kardashian says he agreed to secure dismissal of the other case ahead of a scheduled July 14 trial in Los Angeles without Chyna having to pay a dime.

“Chyna is obligated to dismiss her claims against Rob with prejudice and execute general mutual releases. No jury should be empaneled, judicial resources wasted or witnesses compelled to testify because the parties have already entered into a settlement agreement for dismissal of this lawsuit. The court is empowered to and should enforce this settlement agreement,” he argues in his paperwork.

Chyna, born Angela White, first sued Kardashian in 2017 with claims his “revenge porn rant was a form of domestic abuse.”

“Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016,” her original complaint reads. It says Kardashian posted private photos of Chyna’s’ genitals, buttocks and nipples to his nine million Instagram followers in a “vicious social media tirade designed to hurt and publicly shame Ms. White.”

Kardashian’s account was suspended, and he later apologized through his lawyer, but Chyna sued, adding other claims involving alleged domestic violence and accusing Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kyle Jenner and Khloé Kardashian of trash-talking her to TV executives and effectively killing her E! reality show Rob & Chyna.

A judge eventually severed the claims against Rob Kardashian from the claims against his mom and sisters, and jurors found in favor of the Kardashian women at a separate trial in April.