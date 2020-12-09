‘Riverdale’ Season Five Trailer: Sex, Death, and a Seven-Year Time Jump

After the pandemic cut season four of the CW’s Riverdale short, the Archie adaptation is back on January 20th, and a new teaser offers a glimpse of senior prom and all manner of mysterious hijinks.

When last we left the residents of the Town With Pep, there was relationship drama (Archie kissed Betty, who is dating Jughead) and a mysterious voyeur depositing videocassettes on residents’ doorsteps featuring masked versions of the characters doing violent and horrible things. Also, the residents of Riverdale apparently still have VCRs.

There are plenty more twisted plotlines going down, so if you’re coming into this blind, it’s best that you go back and watch the previous seasons before viewing the trailer, which features sex, death, and a monster or two. Season Five starts at senior prom then flashes forward seven years in the future, when the characters return to their hometown — and the actors can actually play their true ages for once.

Cole Sprouse, 28, who plays Jughead, starred in a new podcast this past spring, Borrasca, the tale of a small town with a big secret (sound familiar?). When asked if he minds playing younger characters, he told Rolling Stone, “I don’t really mind, to be honest. I mean, now that we’re going into Riverdale season five I don’t know how much longer I can pull off 17. I don’t think it’s something I concern myself with too much, though.”