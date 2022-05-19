 Riverdale to End With Season 7 at the CW - Rolling Stone
‘Riverdale’ to End After Seven Seasons

Premiering in 2017, the Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa-created CW show catapulted newcomers KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes into the spotlight

Riverdale -- “Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris” -- Image Number: RVD613b_0207r -- Pictured (L - R): Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones -- Photo: Kailey Schwerman/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.Riverdale -- “Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris” -- Image Number: RVD613b_0207r -- Pictured (L - R): Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones -- Photo: Kailey Schwerman/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones.

Kailey Schwerman/The CW

The CW is bidding farewell to Riverdale.

The fan-favorite series is ending after seven seasons, the CW announced on Thursday. Its final episodes will premiere midseason, though the network did not announce a finale date or confirm the number of episodes. In the announcement, CW called the series “an iconic [show] that shaped and defined popular culture.”

Based on the beloved Archie Comics characters, Riverdale follows Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and the rest of a group of high school friends as they try to bring down the evils lurking within their seemingly innocent town.

Premiering in 2017, the Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa-created show catapulted newcomers KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes into the spotlight. The series also brought Cole Sprouse back to acting after taking a break from Hollywood following his days as a child actor. Riverdale also served as the last television role for Luke Perry, who died in 2019 after suffering a stroke.

The CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said Thursday morning that Aguirre-Sacasa “was thrilled with this news” that the show would be wrapping up. “They too felt seven years was the right amount.”

News of Riverdale‘s end comes as The CW unveiled its 2022-2023 primetime schedule, axing a slew of shows including Dynasty, Charmed, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, New Mexico, Naomi, Legacies, In The Dark, and 4400.

