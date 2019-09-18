 ‘Fallon’ Taps Ringo Starr, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX for ‘Live Week’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Why Some Sex Workers Aren't Happy About 'Hustlers' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Ringo Starr, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish Lead Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show Live Week’

Special Tonight Show run will also feature Gwen Stefani, Robert De Niro, Zac Brown Band, Demi Moore

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1091 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Jennifer Lopez facetimes with host Jimmy Fallon on July 16, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Ringo Starr, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX will appear on a special slate of live episodes of The Tonight Show, airing September 23rd through 27th.

Starr is set to participate in a special edition of “classroom instruments,” joining host Jimmy Fallon and the Roots to perform the Beatles’ classic “Yellow Submarine.”

Meanwhile, Charli XCX will team with Fallon to create a mash-up of “Just Can’t Get Enough” and “I Love It,” while Eilish will appear on the week’s final episode alongside stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

The week’s musical guests include Zac Brown Band, Mark Ronson featuring Yebba, Bastille and Pusha-T. Fallon is also set to interview Gwen Stefani, Demi Moore, Robert De Niro, Ben Platt, Jameela Jamil and Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost. Per a statement, the usual features of The Tonight Show will be balanced by additional “one-of-a-kind games, sketches and comedy.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad