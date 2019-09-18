Ringo Starr, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish Lead Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show Live Week’

Ringo Starr, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX will appear on a special slate of live episodes of The Tonight Show, airing September 23rd through 27th.

Starr is set to participate in a special edition of “classroom instruments,” joining host Jimmy Fallon and the Roots to perform the Beatles’ classic “Yellow Submarine.”

Meanwhile, Charli XCX will team with Fallon to create a mash-up of “Just Can’t Get Enough” and “I Love It,” while Eilish will appear on the week’s final episode alongside stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

The week’s musical guests include Zac Brown Band, Mark Ronson featuring Yebba, Bastille and Pusha-T. Fallon is also set to interview Gwen Stefani, Demi Moore, Robert De Niro, Ben Platt, Jameela Jamil and Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost. Per a statement, the usual features of The Tonight Show will be balanced by additional “one-of-a-kind games, sketches and comedy.”