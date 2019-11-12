 Ricky Gervais Will Host the 2020 Golden Globes – Rolling Stone
Ricky Gervais Will Host the 2020 Golden Globes

This will be British comedian’s fifth and last time hosting

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 07: Comedian Ricky Gervais attends the "After Life" For Your Consideration Event at Paley Center For Media on March 07, 2019 in New York City.

Ricky Gervais will return as host for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, airing Sunday, January 5th at 8:00 p.m. EST from the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Ricky Gervais will return as host for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, airing Sunday, January 5th at 8:00 p.m. EST from the Beverly Hills Hotel. This will be Gervais’ fifth and last time hosting the ceremony, according to a press statement.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” Gervais said.

Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment, stated: “There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated. It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

Gervais hosted the ceremony from 2010 to 2012 and returned again in 2016. His stints have not been well-received by everyone, especially when compared to other recent hosts like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, but his off-color humor and celebrity needling can be expected to generate viral content for the ceremony.

Two other recent award ceremonies, the 2019 Oscars and the 2019 Emmys, opted to not have hosts, and it’s unclear if they’ll be repeating that trend into 2020.

