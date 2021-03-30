‘Rick and Morty’ Return for More Sci-Fi Mayhem in Season Five Trailer

Adult Swim has released a new trailer for Rick and Morty, which will return for its fifth season on June 20th.

The clip doesn’t offer much in the way of plotlines — unsurprisingly — but it does boast a barrage of one-liners and a montage of clips from this next batch of bonkers sci-fi mayhem. The madness includes flying bug robots, more Rick clones, interdimensional portals, strange ocean men, and some sort of surreal post-apocalyptic/Mad Max adventure in which Rick wears a skimpy leather outfit with a swordfish inexplicably piercing his abdomen.

As Deadline notes, Adult Swim plans to make June 20th Rick and Morty Day, offering up fans additional sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes footage, and other surprises to go along with the show’s return.

Rick and Morty was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. Roiland voices both Rick and Morty, while the cast also includes Sarah Chalke as Beth, Chris Parnell as Jerry, and Spencer Grammer as Summer.