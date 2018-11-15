Richard E. Grant Talks Gifts ‘Spice World’ Role Keeps Giving on ‘Corden’

British actor Richard E. Grant said that the benefits of portraying the Spice Girls’ manager in the 1997 movie, Spice World, keep coming. “Lena Dunham wrote four episodes for me to be in Girls because she’d seen me in Spice World, and Adele, with whom I share a birthday, sent me a ticket to come see a show in London because she’s a Spice World the movie, fan,” Grant said. “Win, win.”

The topic arose on The Late Late Show With James Corden because the Spice Girls announced they will be reuniting for a world tour next year (minus Posh).

Grant appeared on The Late Late Show alongside Melissa McCarthy, his co-star in the new movie, Can You Ever Forgive Me? During the interview, McCarthy spoke about her penchant for collecting life-sized fiberglass animals in her backyard, while elsewhere in the show, Corden made the actress’ longtime fantasy to appear on the Price Is Right come to life. The Late Show effectively transformed their set into that of the long-running game show and McCarthy managed to win herself a brand new jet ski during a round of “Pick-A-Number.”