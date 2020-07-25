 Regis Philbin, Beloved TV Host, Dead at 88 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Watch Allman Betts Band Cover 'Midnight Rider' on 'CBS This Morning' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Regis Philbin, Beloved TV Host, Dead at 88

Longtime host of Live With Regis & Kathie Lee and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? dies from natural causes

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 071 -- Pictured: Regis Philbin during an interview on July 16, 2014 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Regis Philbin, the beloved television host whose broadcast reign spanned from morning talk shows to game shows, has died at the age of 88.

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Regis Philbin, the beloved television host whose broadcast reign spanned from morning talk shows to primetime game shows, has died at the age of 88.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” Philbin’s family said in a statement to People.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

The ever-enthusiastic Philbin — first with Kathie Lee Gifford, then with Kelly Ripa — spent 23 years as the co-host on the syndicated Live With program, appearing on the daily show from 1988 to 2011. During that tenure, Philbin also served as host of the hit ABC game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

A larger-than-life personality, “Reeg” made countless television appearances outside his usual hosting gigs, often starring as himself in memorable guest spots on shows like The Simpsons, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Seinfeld, The Larry Sanders Show, 30 Rock and most recently Fresh Off the Boat.

Related

British musician Peter Green, guitarist and co-founder of rock band Fleetwood Mac, circa 1968. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder and Guitar Great, Dead at 73
The Regrettes' Lydia Night Accuses SWMRS' Joey Armstrong of Sexual Misconduct

Related

Geddy Lee of Rush performs at O2 Arena on May 25, 2011 in London, England.
Rush's Geddy Lee: My 10 Favorite Bassists
Rob Sheffield's St. Patrick's Day Playlist

Following a brief stint as the announcer on The Tonight Show, Philbin first became known to TV viewers as the sidekick on The Joey Bishop Show. After spending the Seventies and early Eighties popping up on assorted TV series, talk shows and game shows, Philbin became a fixture of ABC New York’s The Morning Show in 1983. Two years later, Gifford joined the program as his co-host and, in 1988, the show was rebranded as Live With Regis and Kathie Lee for syndicated television.

Gifford’s tenure with the morning show ended in 2000; after a year of rotating guest hosts on Live With Regis, the long-running program permanently brought in Kelly Ripa, who remained co-host of the show following Philbin’s own retirement in 2011. Philbin was also a late-night favorite, winning over David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel (who hosted a Millionaire revival) and more.

In 2008, Philbin received the Emmy Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award, capping a career filled with wins for Outstanding Talk Show Host, Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Game Show Host. According to Variety, Philbin holds the Guinness World Record for most hours on camera on U.S. television with more than 16,700 hours over the course of his career.

In This Article: obit, Obituary, RSX, television

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.