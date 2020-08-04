 Sarah Paulson Plays 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' in 'Ratched' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1342: Lil Baby
Read Next 8 Tech Accessories you Should Always Keep in Your Car Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Sarah Paulson Reimagines ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ in ‘Ratched’ Trailer

Ryan Murphy-produced series also stars Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix released the trailer for Ratched Tuesday, a new dramatic horror series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan that tells the origin story of Nurse Mildred Ratched, the antagonist from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The series premieres on September 18th on the streaming platform.

Portrayed by Sarah Paulson, Nurse Ratched arrives at a leading psychiatric hospital in Northern California after serving in World War II. As she witnesses innovative and disturbing experiments being enacted on the hospital’s patients, Ratched hatches her own plot to develop a new type of nursing, infiltrating the medical system to get what she wants — no matter how dark or sinister.

Ratched was created by Evan Romansky and executive produced by Murphy, Brennan and Paulson, along with Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear. The series also stars Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo, Brandon Flynn and Vincent D’Onofrio.

In This Article: Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson, trailer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.