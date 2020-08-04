Sarah Paulson Reimagines ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ in ‘Ratched’ Trailer

Netflix released the trailer for Ratched Tuesday, a new dramatic horror series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan that tells the origin story of Nurse Mildred Ratched, the antagonist from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The series premieres on September 18th on the streaming platform.

Portrayed by Sarah Paulson, Nurse Ratched arrives at a leading psychiatric hospital in Northern California after serving in World War II. As she witnesses innovative and disturbing experiments being enacted on the hospital’s patients, Ratched hatches her own plot to develop a new type of nursing, infiltrating the medical system to get what she wants — no matter how dark or sinister.

Ratched was created by Evan Romansky and executive produced by Murphy, Brennan and Paulson, along with Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear. The series also stars Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo, Brandon Flynn and Vincent D’Onofrio.