‘Ramy’ Embarks on Spiritual Journey With Mahershala Ali in Season 2 Trailer

Ramy Youssef’s comedy-drama series Ramy, for which he won an acting Golden Globe, is back with Season Two, premiering May 29th on Hulu.

In the first teaser for the new batch of episodes, Youssef portrays first-generation Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan as he embarks on a spiritual journey in his politically divided neighborhood in New Jersey. He meets a Muslim sheikh portrayed by Mahershala Ali, who offers Ramy personal and moral guidance as he struggles to balance his religious upbringing with the secular, pessimistic outlook of his generation.

“Don’t look at everything as a blessing or a curse, Ramy,” Ali advises him. “The truth is, everything is both.”

Ramy wants to be a better person, but it’s not always easy, or dignified; in the trailer, the sheikh embarrassingly calls him out for not showering after the last time he masturbated. “You must come to Allah clean,” he tells a very flustered Ramy.

The series also stars Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Laith Nakli and Steve Way. Ramy is written, executive produced, created by and starring Ramy Youssef, and executive produced by A24’s Ravi Nandan, Jerrod Carmichael, and co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch. The show is produced by A24.